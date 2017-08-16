Civic Center Cinema: Jurassic World

Civic Center Park 101 W. 14th Ave, Denver, Colorado 80204

The Civic Center Conservancy and Outdoor Cinema Network look forward to bringing free outdoor movies back to Civic Center Park for a seventh year, and welcome Xfinity as sponsor of the newly-rebranded Civic Center Cinema series. Other event sponsors include Denver Parks and Recreation105.5 FM The Colorado Sound, and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

In 2017, the Wednesday-night series will take place on the evenings of August 2nd, 9th and 16th. 

Movies start at dusk (around 8:30 p.m.), but on-site food trucks will be available beforehand starting at 6:30 p.m.  Picnics are also welcome.

