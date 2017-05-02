Delicious food, fresh air, gorgeous views, live music and a great cause - Metro Denver’s largest gathering of gourmet food trucks is a showcase of Denver's culinary and entrepreneurial diversity. Civic Center EATS provides an opportunity for downtown employees, residents, and visitors to experience the beauty of Civic Center, enjoy a delicious outdoor lunch, listen to live music and connect with the community. Shaded seating is available.

Civic Center EATS is every Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday from May 2, 2017 - October 5, 2017. No EATS on 6/1, 7/4, 8/9, 8/30, 8/31, 9/6.

