Clare Church & Expeditions
La Cour Art Bar 1643 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80210
Clare Church and Expeditions have a nearly tangible passion, and it holds true with every note they play. The band is composed of John Gunther on saxophone, Justin Adams on piano, Jason Malmberg on bass and Clare Church on drums. On this night, they will be performing many of their standards and favourites, including “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”, “Knocking On Heaven’s Door”, and “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing”.
http://www.clarechurchmusic.com
As always, no cover
