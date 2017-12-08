The Cherry Creek Chorale will celebrate the Holiday Season with A Classic Christmas featuring new and old favorites, including classical works by Holst, Beethoven and Childs and many contemporary carols, with several for audience singalong. Performances are December 8 & 9, at 7:30 pm at Bethany Lutheran Church, 4500 E. Hampden Ave, Cherry Hills Village, 80113. For tickets, visit CherryCreekChorale. org