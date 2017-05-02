Climbing the Ladder of Personal Greatness: A Series for Women

We come into this world with a charge and a mission to fulfill our potential in every way, including refining our characters. Fortunately, our tradition has a wealth of insight into and guidance for achieving our goals. Please join us for a weekly class and conversation exploring the specific and practical steps we can each take on a daily basis to climb the ladder of personal greatness and develop the tremendous potential each one of us has.
The Jewish Experience Center 399 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver, Colorado 80224 View Map