Coal Creek Theater of Louisville

Presents

BECKY SHAW

by Gina Gionfriddo

directed by Dan Schock

February 23 - March 10, 2018

“But that’s love, isn’t it? Anything that matters carries the potential for hurt.” —from Becky Shaw

In Gina Gionfriddo’s “Becky Shaw,” a newlywed couple fixes up two romantically challenged friends: wife’s best friend, meet husband’s sexy and strange new co-worker. When an evening calculated to bring happiness takes a dark turn, crisis and comedy ensue in this wickedly funny play that asks what we owe the people we love and the strangers who land on our doorstep.

About the play, director Dan Schock says, “Becky Shaw is a recipe of life, love, relationships, and emotion mixed with a generous helping of comedy and fun which serves up a story and a show that cannot be missed.”

“Blithely cynical and devastatingly funny . . . witty observations on the emotional damage inflicted by neurotic people in the name of love . . . Gionfriddo is some kind of genius.” ---- Variety

The cast includes Rachel Ricca (Suzanna Slater), Michael Gurshtein (Max Garrett), Cindy Swager (Susan Slater), Michael Torely (Andrew Porter) and Amber Irish (Becky Shaw).

Coal Creek Theater of Louisville presents

Becky Shaw

February 23 through March 10, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Discount night Monday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.--all tickets $10.00. $15 - $18 Group discounts available. Call for more information. Tickets at: www.cctlouisville.org or call 303-665-0955. Coal Creek Theater of Louisville@ Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027

