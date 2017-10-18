Cocktails for a Cause (CFAC) hosts event in support of Dolls for Daughters

DENVER – October 18, 2017 Cocktails for a Cause (CFAC) will be hosting an event in support of Dolls for Daughters, a local Denver nonprofit, from 5:30–9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum. Dolls for Daughters has the mission of working to support underprivileged children and their families in Colorado by providing toys, food, and more during the holidays, school supplies and clothing during the school year, and assisting families through community outreach, financial planning and professional support. As admission to the event, guests are required to bring items selected by the charity (http://www.cocktailsforacauseco.org/events/dolls-for-daughters/). For their donation, they are given door prize tickets.

CFAC holds events three times per year for local charities that need items to help them provide services to their constituents. Admission to Cocktails for a Cause events must include a donation to the honored charity at the event in addition to the $10 entry fee (for food, wine and fun). Go to cocktailsforacauseco.org/events/dolls-for-daughters/ to see the list of items needed by Dolls for Daughters and see our ticketing options.

We now offer the opportunity for you to purchase your donation to our honored charity with our $30+ admission ticket option. Your $30+ ticket option includes your $10 admission to our event and a $20+ (minimum of $20, but you can spend more if you choose) donation to the charity that Cocktails for a Cause is supporting at the event. If you choose this option in advance, we’ll shop for you; if you choose this option at the door, we’ll donate your financial gift ($20 minimum) to the honored charity.

Since Cocktails for a Cause was launched in July 2009, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit has hosted 28 events and delivered to local charities nearly 510,660 items valued at nearly $426,970. Last February’s event for Hope House of Colorado brought in over 16,417 items valued at $22,173. René Harding, founder and president of CFAC, says,:

“Cocktails for a Cause events have grown into a diverse group of generous, enthusiastic women. The women appreciate donating items and learning about our local community in need. We call what we do “hand-to-hand” giving. All donations will be in the hands of someone locally in need the very next day,"

CFAC relies on sponsors to help with funding their events and is grateful to Fireplace & Grill Experts, Mobile Office Solutions, Hallmark Mortgage, The Pelican Bay Group/Morgan Stanley, Ella Bliss Beauty Bar, First American Title, Fidelity Title, Montgomery, Little and Soran PC, Pet Wants Denver, Gerda Spears, and Lacy’s Chair Cover Rentals

In-kind donations of products and services are provided by Applejack Wine & Spirits, Serendipity Catering, Kendra Scott, Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum, My Make Studio, Event Rents, Ruckus Media, PSI-Production Services International, Parties Extraordinaire, The Scout Guide-Denver, Minutemen Press, and Moye White LLP.

To learn more about Cocktails for a Cause, the event in honor of Dolls for Daughters and to RSVP, go to www.cocktailsforacauseco.org/events/dolls-for-daughters/, or contact René Harding at rharding2@gmail.com.