Cocktails for a Cause (CFAC) hosts event in support of Marisol Homes

DENVER – On Feb. 20, 2018, Cocktails for a Cause (CFAC) will be hosting an event in support of Marisol Homes, a local Denver nonprofit, from 5:30–9:30 p.m. at The Cable Center. Marisol Homes serves single women with children and helps them move from homelessness to stability.

Cocktails for a Cause holds events three times per year for local charities that need items to help them provide services to their constituents. Admission to the event must include a donation from the list provided by the honored nonprofit organization in addition to the entry fee: $15 advance entry fee via our website or $20 at the door. For $40, you may purchase admission to the event and make a financial donation to the nonprofit organization in lieu of bringing a donation from the list. Your admission fee includes parking at the event center, drinks, dinner, and access to an immensely popular silent auction.

Since Cocktails for a Cause was launched in July 2009, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit has hosted 29 events and delivered to local charities nearly 511,660 items valued at nearly $438,886. A February 2017 event for Hope House brought in over items valued at $22,173. René Harding, founder and president of CFAC, says, “Cocktails for a Cause events have grown into a diverse group of generous, enthusiastic women. The women appreciate donating items and learning about our local community in need. We call what we do “hand-to-hand” giving. All donations will be in the hands of someone locally in need the very next day.”

CFAC relies on sponsors to help with funding their events and is grateful to Fireplace & Grill Experts, Mobile Office Solutions, Hallmark Mortgage, The Pelican Bay Group/Morgan Stanley, Ella Bliss Beauty Bar, First American Title, Fidelity Title, Wendy Barry, Montgomery, Little and Soran PC, Pet Wants Denver, Gerda Spears, and Lacy’s Chair Cover Rentals

In-kind donations of products and services are provided by The Cable Center, Applejack Wine & Spirits, Serendipity Catering, Kendra Scott, Cable Center Events, My Make Studio, Ruckus Media, Parties Extraordinaire, The Scout Guide-Denver, Minutemen Press, and Moye White LLP.

To learn more about Cocktails for a Cause, the event in honor of Marisol Homes and to RSVP, go to http://www.cocktailsforacauseco.org/events/ or contact René Harding at rharding2@gmail.com.