Cocktails for a Cause (CFAC) hosts first co-ed event in support of Firefly Autism

DENVER – June 20, 2017 Cocktails for a Cause (CFAC) will be hosting their first co-ed event in support of Firefly Autism, a local Denver nonprofit, from 5:30–10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum. Firefly Autism transforms the lives of children with autism by partnering with families to create lifelong relationships through thoughtful, innovative, empirical learning treatment programs. Firefly has worked with numerous school districts both on the Front Range and Western Slope. Programs include center-based programs in Denver and Grand Junction serving children 18 months to 21 years and home-based programs serving 18 months to adulthood. Guests are invited to bring the selected items for the charity (http://www.cocktailsforacauseco.org/events/firefly-autism/) and for their donation they are given door prize tickets. An advance $10 attendance fee is charged for each event, where drinks and dinner are served. In honor of Cocktails for a Cause hosting their first co-ed event, Wash Park Band will be providing live music and dancing. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15.

CFAC holds events three times per year for local charities needing items to help them provide services to their constituents. Guests bring items from a list provided to them in their invitation along with a $10 entrance fee, which becomes their admission into the event. CFAC provides drinks and dinner along with an opportunity to meet other like-minded philanthropic guests. One hundred percent of all items collected during a CFAC event are delivered to the charity that night. A short presentation from the honored charity is a highlight of the evening’s activities along with a featured women-owned business, an immensely popular silent auction, and new to this event live music and dancing.

Since Cocktails for a Cause was launched in July 2009, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit has hosted 27 events and delivered to local charities nearly 491,000 items collected valued at nearly $418,000. Last February’s event for Hope House of Colorado brought in over 16,417 items valued at $22,173. Cocktails for a Cause events have always been women-only, René Harding, founder and president of CFAC on their first co-ed event:

“Cocktails for a Cause events have grown into a diverse group of generous, enthusiastic women. The women appreciate donating items and learning about our local community in need. We call what we do “hand-to-hand” giving. We have been a women-only organization for eight years. We want to expand our signature “hand-to-hand” giving to men. We are excited to introduce men to Cocktails for a Cause during this exciting event.”

CFAC relies on sponsors to help with funding their events and they are grateful to PCL Construction, Fireplace & Grill Experts, Mobile Office Solutions, Hallmark Mortgage, Shelley Ford, the Pelican Bay Group/Morgan Stanley, Farmer’s Insurance, Ella Bliss Beauty Bar, First American Title, Fidelity Title, Montgomery, Little and Soran PC, Pet Wants Denver, and Lacy’s Chair Cover Rentals. A women-owned business is featured for each event and provides a small gift to all attendees; at the Firefly Autism event, Ella Bliss Beauty Bar is the women-owned business sponsor.

In-kind donations of products and services are provided by Applejack Wine & Spirits, Serendipity Catering, Odell Brewing Company, Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum, My Make Studio, Event Rents, Ruckus Media, PSI-Production Services International, Parties Extraordinaire, and Moye White LLP.

To learn more about Cocktails for a Cause and the event in honor of Firefly Autism and to RSVP, go to http://www.cocktailsforacauseco.org/events/firefly-autism/, or contact René Harding at rharding2@gmail.com.