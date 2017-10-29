Colonial Horrors: A Halloween Reading
The Bookies Bookstore 4315 E. Mississippi Ave., Denver, Colorado 80246
Get spooked just in time for Halloween with a reading and signing by Graeme Davis, editor of Colonial Horrors: From Sleepy Hollow and Beyond, a new collection of classic ghost stories by the pioneers of horror fiction, including Cotton Mather, Washington Irving, Nathaniel Hawthorne, James Fenimore Cooper, Edgar Allan Poe, Henry James, H. P. Lovecraft, and many more!
Info
The Bookies Bookstore 4315 E. Mississippi Ave., Denver, Colorado 80246 View Map
Halloween- Event