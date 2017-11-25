Colorado Ballet's The Nutcracker

Ellie Caulkins Opera House 1101 13th St., Denver, Colorado 80204

Recently recognized as the best-loved Nutcracker in the U.S., our holiday classic The Nutcracker features timeless choreography paired with Tchaikovsky’s extraordinary arrangement performed live by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra. For nearly 60 years, Colorado Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker has delighted sold-out audiences. Find out what makes this ballet so enchanting by experiencing the tradition, humor, and holiday magic of this seasonal performance.

http://coloradoballet.org/performances/the-nutcracker-2017

Info
Ellie Caulkins Opera House 1101 13th St., Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map
Dance - Event
303-837-8888
please enable javascript to view
