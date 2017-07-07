Colorado Black Arts Festival

City Park 1729 Colorado Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80205

31st annual Colorado Black Arts Festival

The Colorado Black Arts Festival is excited to present the best of visual and performing arts to celebrate its 31st Annual Festival July 7-9, 2017 in historic Denver City Park West. This year’s Festival theme “Art in Motion” takes you on a journey of African and African American culture through movement, sound and visual art forms .  It represents the flow of bold and rich artististry of the African diaspora.  

† Raise the level of appreciation for the role that Black arts and culture play in the development, growth and well-being of the community.

† Provide a medium for local Black talent in the area of visual and performing arts.of the community. 

† Educate and stimulate cultural awareness.

† Cultivate harmony, pride, self-esteem, and unity.

