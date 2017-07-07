31st annual Colorado Black Arts Festival

The Colorado Black Arts Festival is excited to present the best of visual and performing arts to celebrate its 31st Annual Festival July 7-9, 2017 in historic Denver City Park West. This year’s Festival theme “Art in Motion” takes you on a journey of African and African American culture through movement, sound and visual art forms . It represents the flow of bold and rich artististry of the African diaspora.

About

† Raise the level of appreciation for the role that Black arts and culture play in the development, growth and well-being of the community.

† Provide a medium for local Black talent in the area of visual and performing arts.of the community.

† Educate and stimulate cultural awareness.

† Cultivate harmony, pride, self-esteem, and unity.

