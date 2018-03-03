Colorado Book Festival
Denver Public Library 10 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204
A bustling, free day of reader forums about everything from book clubs to mysteries to histories to middle-grade books, novels and poetry. Hundreds of authors with their books, open for chats. Keynotes by state historian Patricia Limerick and bestselling author and CPR contributor Peter Heller. www.cobookfest.org
Festivals & Fairs - Event, Library - Event, Talks & Readings - Event