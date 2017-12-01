The Colorado Choir - Sing We Now of Christmas

Augustana Arts presents The Colorado Choir performing its 41th annual Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2 at Augustana Lutheran Church, 5000 E. Alameda Ave. in Denver. Tickets are $20 Adult and $15 senior/military/student and are available by calling 303-388-4962 or online at www.AugustanaArts.org

The Colorado Choir performs the popular "Sing We Now of Christmas," by Harry Simeone along with traditional Christmas Music including "Oh Holy Night" and "What Child is This?" More information is available at www.coloradochoir.com.

The Colorado Choir, founded in 1976, is one of the most dynamic influences in the Colorado music scene. Today the choir specializes in performing the significant compositions for a cappella choir as well as accompanied works.

Conductor Kelly Parmenter brings over 30 years of choral conducting experience to the Colorado Choir. She has been the Choral and Orchestral Conductor at Arapahoe High School for the past 28 years as well as the chair of the Performing Arts Department. Kelly is active in the American Choral Directors Association and the Colorado Music Educators National Conference and is a well-recognized professional member of the Denver music community. Kelly was a singer with the Colorado Choir since 1980 and has been a Soprano Soloist, Alto Section Leader, served on the board of directors and was an Assistant Conductor for many years.

Since 1997, Augustana Arts has been serving the community by presenting the artistry of resident performing groups, internationally renowned touring artists and accomplished locally-based ensembles of many genres. The resident groups - Stratus Chamber Orchestra, Colorado Women's Chorale (CWC), and Colorado Men’s Chorale -perform at a variety of venues in addition to the majestic Augustana Lutheran Church in Denver. Augustana Arts serves educational outreach through the City Strings program, an inspired vision to provide youngsters with great need access to high quality, small group music instruction free of cost afterschool at several metro locations.

Augustana Arts concerts and programs are made possible in part by generous support from the citizens of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District, Colorado Creative Industries, a state agency which is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency, the Augustana Foundation, the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation, The Denver Foundation, Bowen Family Performing Arts Fund, WESTAF, Rea Charitable Trust, D'Addario Foundation, Harry Chapin Foundation, Ralph L. and Florence R. Burgess Trust, Kinder Morgan, Classics for Kids and Sheila Fortune Foundation. Visit our website for more details at www.AugustanaArts.org.

Augustana Arts creates opportunities to inspire and education through music.