Colorado Corks and Cuisine

Local artisans offer their brewed, distilled, vinted, and plated creations at this annual tasting event and fundraiser. Sample the delights of summer while helping Four Mile Historic Park continue to provide engaging community events and low-cost school programming year-round. Generously sponsored by Rickenbaugh Automotive Group.

To purchase tickets, visit www.fourmilehistoricpark.eventbrite.com. Advance registration through May 21: $30 Four Mile Members, $40 non-members. Week-of registration and at the door: $35 Four Mile Members, $45 non-members.