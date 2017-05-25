Colorado Corks and Cuisine

to Google Calendar - Colorado Corks and Cuisine - 2017-05-25 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Colorado Corks and Cuisine - 2017-05-25 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Colorado Corks and Cuisine - 2017-05-25 17:30:00 iCalendar - Colorado Corks and Cuisine - 2017-05-25 17:30:00

$30-$45

Four Mile Historic Park 715 South Forest St., Denver, Colorado 80246

Local artisans offer their brewed, distilled, vinted, and plated creations at this annual tasting event and fundraiser. Sample the delights of summer while helping Four Mile Historic Park continue to provide engaging community events and low-cost school programming year-round. Generously sponsored by Rickenbaugh Automotive Group.

To purchase tickets, visit www.fourmilehistoricpark.eventbrite.com. Advance registration through May 21: $30 Four Mile Members, $40 non-members. Week-of registration and at the door: $35 Four Mile Members, $45 non-members.

Info

Four Mile Historic Park 715 South Forest St., Denver, Colorado 80246 View Map

Charity & Fundraisers - Event, Food & Drink - Event

Visit Event Website

720-865-0800

please enable javascript to view

$30-$45

to Google Calendar - Colorado Corks and Cuisine - 2017-05-25 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Colorado Corks and Cuisine - 2017-05-25 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Colorado Corks and Cuisine - 2017-05-25 17:30:00 iCalendar - Colorado Corks and Cuisine - 2017-05-25 17:30:00