Colorado Gives (A Damn) Days
McNichols Building 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80202
A funds-free fundraiser. Money is so helpful but can we be philanthropists every day without giving money? How can supporting your community feel as real as swiping your credit card does to your bank account? What if we didn't need Kickstarter and non-profits? Tonight we'll challenge you with a Task Party and expose you to ways to save the community center without having to breakdance so hard! $5 suggested donation
Info
Classes, Lectures & Forums- Event