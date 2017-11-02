Colorado Green Schools Summit

The Green Schools Summit is Colorado's only conference dedicated to convening green building industry professionals, school decision makers, educators and parents to further advance healthy, safe and sustainable schools statewide.

The annual education and networking event, hosted by USGBC Colorado and organized in partnership with volunteers from the Green Schools Initiative, provides a unique opportunity to discuss how we can to create better learning environments for students.

This year's Summit theme is "Making Green Schools Add Up" and programming will focus on resource efficiency in schools.

More information about the event, including registration, programming, plenaries, happy hour, and sponsors, can be found on the event website: www.cogreenschools.org.