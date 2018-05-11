Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra

The Duke, The Count, and Stevie, too!

featuring vocalist Heidi Schmidt

7:30 p.m., Friday, May 11, 2018

Tickets start at $24 at www.lonetreeartscenter.org, or at the Box Office 720-509-1000

Hear great music from the libraries of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, along with brand new Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra arrangements of classic Stevie Wonder tunes on Friday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, CO 80124. Tickets start at $24 by calling 720-509-1000 or online at www.lonetreeartscenter.org.

The CJRO will perform tunes such as “It Don’t Mean a Thing if It Ain’t Got that Swing” and “I Can’t Stop Loving You.” Also, the CJRO will present new arrangements from their upcoming recording of Stevie Wonder’s music Overjoyed. The band will perform “My Cherie Amour,” “Livin’ in the City,” “Master Blaster” and more, featuring CJRO vocalist Heidi Schmidt.

Heidi Schmidt has been singing with CJRO for the past five years. She was born and raised in Denver until the age of eight when she moved with her family to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and began her own journey in music. Heidi moved to Cluj, Romania in 2000 where she lived for eight years, returning to Denver in 2009 to complete her studies in music and international studies at The University of Denver. She now teaches at Red Rocks Community College and continues to sing professionally.

About the CJRO

Colorado’s best musicians performing classic big band and modern large ensemble jazz, that’s the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra. The CJRO plays to sell out houses at the Arvada Center, the PACE Center in Parker, the Rialto Theater in Loveland, as well as jazz festivals throughout the area, performing tunes from the libraries of Count Basie, Stan Kenton, Duke Ellington, Maynard Ferguson, CJRO composers and many more.

