The Colorado Poetry Rodeo (Podeo) celebrates its 29th annual event, Friday April 21st, with an evening of multi-dynamic presentations including some of the region's most engaging poets and performers of poetry and spoken word. Included are a musical jam with tribute to Denver poets past, performance poetry sets with elements of music and dance, top notch readings by local poets and fiction writers, as well as dynamic sets by members of Denver's poetry slam community. Event goes from 6pm to 2am, presenting a wide range of featured work followed by an open mic, at Denver's legendary Mercury Cafe (2199 California Street). Admission is $10.