Colorado Potter's Guild Spring Show and Sale

Join the Colorado Potter's Guild and ceramic fans all over Colorado as the Spring Show and Sale features handmade creations from Colorado artists of the Colorado Potter's Guild on the first weekend of May!

Located at the First Plymouth Congregational Church at 3501 S Colorado Blvd (Corner of Hampden and Colorado Blvd) this show will feature functional pottery, sculpture, jewelry and more!

Mugs, bowls, plates, sculptures, vases and more will be on display and for sale. Artists of the work will be on location to talk about their wares.

This event is open to the public and free to attend. It features all work that is handmade by the artists of the Colorado Potter's Guild.

More info at ColoradoPotters.Org or by visiting the Colorado Potters Guild Facebook page by searching "Colorado Potters Guild" on Facebook.