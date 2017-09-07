Colorado Remembers 9/11: Commemoration & National Security Forum

Thursday, September 7, 2017 at the University of Denver at 7:00 p.m. Colorado Remembers 9/11 will include a special remembrance ceremony and an in-depth analysis of current national security threats, featuring John Brennan, CIA Director (2013-2017) and Bret Stephens, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist. Presented by the Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab (CELL), Governor John Hickenlooper, Mayor Michael B. Hancock, The Denver Post and University of Denver.

Tickets at www.COremembers911.org