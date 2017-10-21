Colorado Wind Ensemble Winning Scores

The Colorado Wind Ensemble presents prize-winning works for winds in Winning Scores on Saturday, October 21, at 7:30pm at the King Center on the Auraria campus, 855 Lawrence Way, Denver 80204. Conductor David Kish leads the CWE in Clifton Williams’ Fanfare and Allegro, Dan Welcher’s Zion, Yo Goto’s Songs for Wind Ensemble, Aaron Perrine’s Only Light, and Ron Nelson’s Passacaglia (Homage on B-A-C-H). Guest conductor Ray Cramer conducts John Barnes Chance’s Variations on a Korean Folk Song.

Free parking is available in the 7th Street Garage.

http://www.ahec.edu/boxoffice for tickets