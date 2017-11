Colorado Wind Ensemble Winter Sojourns

The Colorado Wind Ensemble presents a musical travelogue with a holiday touch in Winter Sojourns on Friday, December 1, at 7:30pm at Littleton United Methodist Church, 5894 S Datura St, Littleton 80120. Conductor David Kish leads the CWE in Julie Giroux’s Bookmarks from Japan, Alfred Reed’s Russian Christmas Music, Michael Daugherty’s Winter Dreams, and Frank Ticheli’s Postcard. Guest Conductor Emerita Martha Cox conducts J.S. Bach’s Fervent Is My Longing and Tucci/Sadel’s Lola Flores.

Tickets: $16 general adult, $13 senior/student/military, $5 child

303-556-2296

http://www.ahec.edu/boxoffice