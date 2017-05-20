Colorado Wind Ensemble Worlds Away

The Colorado Wind Ensemble presents worldly and other-worldly music with the Colorado Youth Wind Ensemble and guest artist Christopher Bill in Worlds Away on Saturday, May 20, at 7:30pm at the King Center on the Auraria campus, 855 Lawrence Way, Denver 80204. Conductor David Kish leads the CWE in David Maslanka’s Traveler, Jess Turner’s Black Bolt!, Dan Welcher’s Minstrels of the Kells, Kyle Kindred’s Variations on a Tango, and Michael Giacchino’s The Incredibles.

Parking is available in the 7th Street Garage.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJb6wHZCrPs

https://www.facebook.com/events/275674259560786/