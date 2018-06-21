Colorado Women in Film: Pioneers

Join filmmaker Erika O’Conor at the Center for Colorado Women’s History for a screening of her documentary, “Pioneers”, which tells the stories of four Colorado women artists who courageously confronted social stigma and prejudice in their pursuit of equal opportunity and artistic expression. Helen Henderson Chain, Jean Wirt Sherwood, Muriel Sibell Wolle, and Eve Drewelowe - their stories exemplify the important influence that women have had on culture and society across the American West. Acting with intrepidity and spirits of benevolence, these women serve as role models for those who champion social progress and value artistic expression today. $8 per seat.