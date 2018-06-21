Colorado Women in Film: Pioneers

to Google Calendar - Colorado Women in Film: Pioneers - 2018-06-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Colorado Women in Film: Pioneers - 2018-06-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Colorado Women in Film: Pioneers - 2018-06-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Colorado Women in Film: Pioneers - 2018-06-21 19:00:00

$8

Center for Colorado Women's History 1310 Bannock Street , Denver, Colorado 80204

Join filmmaker Erika O’Conor at the Center for Colorado Women’s History for a screening of her documentary, “Pioneers”, which tells the stories of four Colorado women artists who courageously confronted social stigma and prejudice in their pursuit of equal opportunity and artistic expression. Helen Henderson Chain, Jean Wirt Sherwood, Muriel Sibell Wolle, and Eve Drewelowe - their stories exemplify the important influence that women have had on culture and society across the American West. Acting with intrepidity and spirits of benevolence, these women serve as role models for those who champion social progress and value artistic expression today. $8 per seat.

Info
Center for Colorado Women's History 1310 Bannock Street , Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map
Film - Event, History - Event
303-620-4933
$8
to Google Calendar - Colorado Women in Film: Pioneers - 2018-06-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Colorado Women in Film: Pioneers - 2018-06-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Colorado Women in Film: Pioneers - 2018-06-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Colorado Women in Film: Pioneers - 2018-06-21 19:00:00