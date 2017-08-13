View the captivating work of documentary-based photographer Fazal Sheikh, whose pictures chronicle individuals living in displaced and marginalized communities around the world. The first comprehensive American exhibition of Sheikh’s work, Common Ground presents more than 100 portraits and landscapes, spanning 1989 to 2013, and offers deeper insight into major world events, racial strife and mass global displacement in places such as East Africa, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and the Netherlands.

On view Aug. 13 through Nov. 12, 2017. This exhibition is included in general admission, free for youth 18 and under. The Denver Art Museum is closed Mondays. For more information, please visit denverartmuseum.org.

Common Ground: Photographs by Fazal Sheikh, 1989-2013 is organized by the Denver Art Museum. It is presented with generous support from the CrossCurrents Foundation, the donors to the Annual Fund Leadership Campaign, and the citizens who support the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD). Promotional support is provided by 5280 Magazine, CBS4, Comcast Spotlight, and The Denver Post.