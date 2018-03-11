Concert: The Longing of the Spirit, A Celebration of Women Composers

DENVER -- Women composers will be the focus of the Colorado Chorale’s concert at Central Presbyterian Church Sunday, March 11th at 4:00 p.m.

“Women have composed music since ancient times, but most have been overlooked, forgotten, or barred from publishing,” explained Kevin Padworski, Artistic Director for the Chorale. “This unique concert will introduce audiences to female composers, ancient and modern.”

“We planned this concert a year ago, but it is especially relevant in light of the #metoo movement,” he noted. March is Women’s History month.

The oldest music to be performed, Laus Trinitati, is a 900-year old chant by Hildegard of Bingen, arranged for six parts by Felicia Sandler.

Other composers the Chorale will perform: Duchess Anna Amalia Herzogin von Sachsen (1800s); Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel (1800s); Amy Beach, 20th century composer, and one of the first American women to write a symphony. The concert will also feature the premiere of two new pieces by women composers

WHAT The Longing of the Spirit, a Celebration of Women Composers

WHERE Central Presbyterian Church, 1660 Sherman St, Denver, CO 80203

WHEN Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. ; $20 for adults; $15 seniors; youth 21 and under, free