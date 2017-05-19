Cooks for Books: Vietnamese Cooking Class

Learn to cook authentic, home-style Vietnamese food while supporting a great cause! Wow your friends with the Vietnamese food you can't find in restaurants. You'll be learning several authentic Northern Vietnamese dishes from Huyen Nguyen, a native of Hanoi. The best part? Every dollar raised from ticket sales will support education and child rights for children in rural Cambodia.
Info
Posner Center for International Development 1031 33rd St., Denver, Colorado 80205 View Map
please enable javascript to view