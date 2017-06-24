Coors Light South Park RiverFest

This two day festival is Denver's premier urban RiverFest. Activities will include stand up paddle board demos, a variety of riverside recreational activities, a kids zone, live music, beer, food vendors, water sport vendors, and more!

The Coors Light South Platte RiverFest benefits The Greenway Foundation. For over the past 40 years, The Greenway Foundation has worked to reclaim, restore, and revitalize the South Platte River and its tributaries in Denver. These efforts have led to the construction of over 100 acres of riverside parks, over 100 miles of interconnected greenway trails, and the elimination of over 250 sources of direct pollution into our urban waterways.