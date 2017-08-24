CORE member show with Bruce Clark and Judy Horowitz

CORE Member show features Judy Horowitz and Bruce Clark

Bruce Clark’s "20 New Paintings" integrates digital photography and oil painting that moves intentionally towards complete abstraction with some surprising results and visually challenging imagery.

Tattoo Series by Judy Horowitz is about individual expression where the body becomes the canvas and the images say something about the person which can often contradict or conflict.

In the Annex: David Dunbar, The One-line Artist

Show dates: August 24 - September 10, 2017

Opening Reception: Friday, August 25, 6-9 PM