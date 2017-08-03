CORE Member Show with Donny Dixon and Earl Chuvarsky

CORE Member show features Donny Dixon and Earl Chuvarsky

Things Fall Apart (coal, guns, freedom, money) A new series of paintings by Earl Chuvarsky documenting current events, the artists daily life, the absurdity of modern politics, and childhood nostalgia.

For Carrion, the title of Donny Dixon's new works, he is burning the canvas along with other techniques and mediums, to provoke response from both himself and the audience.

Show dates: August 3 - August 20, 2017

Opening Reception: Friday, August 11, 6-9 PM

CORE New Art Space

900 Santa Fe Drive

Denver, CO 80204

303-297-8428

www.coreartspace.com

Gallery Hours:

Thursday & Saturday 12-6 pm

Fridays 12-9 pm

Sundays 1-4 pm