CORE Member show features Gina Smith Caswell, Lisa Corine von Koch and the Women’s Caucus for Art, Colorado Chapter.

In the main gallery, Gina Smith Caswell’s Guardians, will feature oil paintings of family, friends and pets while in contrast, von Koch’s exhibition, The Nomadic Womb —or— Adventures in Narcissism — or — A Brief Hysteria of Histrionic Behavior, spans one year of paintings depicting her performances of the Cosmic Nun and more. Much more.

In the Annex, The Women’s Caucus for Art, Colorado Chapter will be presenting Metamorphosis, a national juried exhibition juried by Bobbi Walker owner of Walker Fine Art Gallery in Denver.