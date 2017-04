Artists reception: Friday, April 21, 5-6 pm Collector’s and VIP preview. 6-9 PM Opening Reception

Kimberly Putnam’s A Pot to Pee In, explores the visual history of urinary segregation emphasizing the importance of gender equality in the bathroom while Yulia Aiden’s show, A Long Snow Job: Between Deception and Illusion examines the impact of social dogmas on feminine identity in a new body of abstract paintings.