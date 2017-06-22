CORE presents Rolf Helland and Ketty Devieux

CORE New Art Space presents new works by members Rolf Helland and Ketty Devieux
Helland’s oil paintings and drawings reflect his fascination with destructive forces on the urban landscape based on images that he finds through the media while Devieux’s “Dislocation/Recollection” mixed-media works are intuitively painted or stained with ink, gouache or acrylic on paper, canvas or carton.
Show dates: June 22 - July 9, 2017
Opening Reception: Friday, June 22, 6-9 PM
In the Annex Scott Hawn - Taking the attributes of a natural or found object and expanding those qualities to create a sculpture in elements such as stone, wood, fiber, or clay.
Info
CORE New Art Space 900 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map
please enable javascript to view