CORE presents Rolf Helland and Ketty Devieux

CORE New Art Space presents new works by members Rolf Helland and Ketty Devieux

Helland’s oil paintings and drawings reflect his fascination with destructive forces on the urban landscape based on images that he finds through the media while Devieux’s “Dislocation/Recollection” mixed-media works are intuitively painted or stained with ink, gouache or acrylic on paper, canvas or carton.

Show dates: June 22 - July 9, 2017

Opening Reception: Friday, June 22, 6-9 PM

In the Annex Scott Hawn - Taking the attributes of a natural or found object and expanding those qualities to create a sculpture in elements such as stone, wood, fiber, or clay.