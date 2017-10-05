CORE presents Suzanne Kramer and Tracey Russell

CORE New Art Space 900 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, Colorado 80204

Tracey Russell explores the honesty, beauty and complexity of expressive, deliberate, and subconscious mark making in her show entitled, Modifiable Mark. Using wood panels, graphite and oil paint, and by spontaneously following suggestions of line, texture, and pattern, a hint or implication of a thought or experience is created.

Suzanne Kramer’s “Untamed” was inspired by a recent trip to Africa that was so transformative, she was compelled to explore the visual and emotional aspects of the experience on canvas.

Show dates: October 5 - October 22, 2017

Opening Reception: Friday, October 13, 6-9 PM

CORE New Art Space 900 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, Colorado 80204
303-297-8428
