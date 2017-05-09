Hand to Mouth Food Truck Rally

Yay! Food Trucks are returning to Cory Merrill this summer! Starting May 9,th, 2017, the Cory Merrill Neighborhood Association will host the Hand to Mouth Food Truck Rallies on the second and fourth Tuesdays at the Kirk of Bonnie Brae Church. (Please see schedule below.) Service will include multiple savory food trucks, a sweet food truck, and a fashion truck. Trucks will serve from 5:30 – 8:00 PM.

May 9May 23 – Mayor Hancock Will Be Attending! June 13 June 27 - Summer Solstice Soriee! Live music, entertainment, face painting! July 11July 25August 15August 29September 12September 26