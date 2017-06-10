CPAC’s Annual Members’ Show

The Colorado Photographic Arts Center is pleased to announce its annual members’ photography exhibition juried by Rebecca Robertson, Photo Editor of PDN/Photo District News. Robertson reviewed over 380 images submitted by 77 artists and selected 23 works by 21 photographers for the exhibition. She selected an additional 15 works for inclusion in the catalog as a Special Mention subset. The exhibition is a survey of new work made by CPAC members and is intended to highlight the creative talents of CPAC’s core constituency. The exhibition is on view June 9 through July 29 with an opening reception on Saturday, June 10 from 5-8pm and closing reception on Saturday, July 29 from 5-8pm.