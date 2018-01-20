Cravings, Weight Gain, and the Blood Sugar Roller Coaster
Achieving your healthiest weight is not about dieting or even pure willpower, but rather understanding how certain foods affect blood sugar levels and appetite. Learn how nutrient-dense meals support healthy metabolism and which nutrient supplements support healthy blood sugar levels and appetite control.
Presented by Rachel Walker, Nutritional Health Coach.
