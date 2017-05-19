The Crud follows the repetitive days of Dear Deer, Barely Bear, and Broken Baby Doll Detective as they try to navigate their boredom. Nothing is important and everything is of the utmost importance. They pass their time reciting exactly what is happening, watching their Great Pile of Crud, and eating jelly toast. Thanks to the forgettable fellow in the corner, they also get to ponder whether anything is worth remembering. This is the ﬁnal full-length production of Buntport Theater Company's 16th Season and was based on the contents of a storage locker that Buntport purchased at an auction. Like on the television show Storage Wars, Buntport bid on an abandoned locker. Unlike the show, they are not re-selling the contents, but are instead making a play with them. Buntport Theater Company has been in their warehouse off of the Santa Fe Arts District in Denver for almost 17 years. The same ensemble has been working together that whole time creating exclusively original content. Buntport debuts several full-length world premieres each season along with a slew of on-going programming.