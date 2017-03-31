LARGER-THAN-LIFE EXHIBITION AT REPUBLIC PLAZA FEATURES VISUAL ART BY 30 FACULTY AND ALUMNI FROM UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO DENVER’S COLLEGE OF ARTS & MEDIA

Free art exhibition includes a cascading tower of discarded canvases reminiscent of ancient ruins, repurposed televisions, and an interactive video presentation that questions what it means to be human

Cultivation, a collaboration between Arts Brookfield and the College of Arts & Media, University of Colorado Denver, takes over Republic Plaza. Presented March 27 until May 24 with a free artist reception on March 31 from 5:30 to 8 p.m., the exhibition shines a light on the depth and breadth of the creative community at one of Colorado’s most prestigious educational institutions, with an emphasis on new works, site-specific installation pieces, collaborative works and video/film presentations.

“Republic Plaza is a perfect, unexpected setting to display these unexpected artworks,” says Elysa Marden, vice president of arts and events for Arts Brookfield. “The lobby and concourse levels are filled with thought-provoking, visually enticing pieces that show the very best of the College of Arts & Media, and many of the pieces are made specifically for this space.”

Cultivation represents a wide variety of styles and media. Highlights include:

• āltepētl – Migrant Tower by Melissa Furness, a massive, site-specific tower comprised of hundreds of stacked canvases and presented as a large ruin. Painted onsite in Mexico and depicting the country’s epic history, this work calls to mind ancient Aztec ruins;

• Bryan Leister's Valley, an interactive, electronic remake of the Renaissance double portrait. Two life-size figures are shown in profile and digitally rendered in excessive detail, challenging assumptions about representational art and what it means to be human—especially when they confront real people walking past them;

• Evolution Viewing by Rebecca Heavner, M.L.A., which explores how bird evolution is tightly linked to climate and plate tectonics. This site-specific installation of suspended paper-constructed birds incites the viewer to postulate on the stagnation of bird populations who become trapped in their own world;

• TV PARTY by "The Corrugated Collective”—alumni artists Matt Evans, Byung-Jun and Peter Roach—an electronic assemblage which features a grid of nine CRT televisions showing gestalt imagery through chaotic selection. Using the digital landscape as a source, it re-contextualizes found footage to create something new.

Cultivation is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The exhibition is part of Arts Brookfield’s ongoing commitment to presenting free arts programming for the downtown Denver community. For more information about Cultivation and a full schedule of events, visit: http://www.artsbrookfield.com/Denver.