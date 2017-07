CWE Jazz Collective and Flagstaff Brass Quintet perform for Meet in the Street, a series featuring outdoor cafes, music performances, public art, and events on the 16th Street Mall. We'll be at Denver Pavilions in front of Forever 21 (outdoors, lower level). Hear a little jazz (4:00-5:00) and brass (5:00-6:00) and wander the mall for more fun!