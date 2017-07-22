CWE Jazz Collective at The Cube

An evening of classic jazz standards in the tradition of the legendary Dave Pell Octet, featuring CWE musicians and friends. This innovative leader of the West Coast cool jazz movement in the 1950s fostered arrangements by André Previn, Marty Paich, Bill Holman, John Williams, Jack Montrose, Wes Hensel, Med Flory, Shorty Rogers, and Harry Betts. Listening and swing dancing are encouraged!

The Cube at Stapleton is a beautiful indoor concert space for listening to music. Please join us for this free concert, presented by the Stapleton MCA at The Cube, 8371 E Northfield Ave, Denver 80238.