D.D. Seaton one-man show

Sometimes a simple interview can flush out unexpected truths, as did a talk between painter D.D. Seaton and Artist Ginny Abblett for his upcoming show at the Niza Knoll Gallery. This seemingly shy and quiet man who works across the hall from her at 910 Arts on Santa Fe Drive, has deeply held opinions and is passionate about his art. Grateful for the influence of his artistic upbringing, D.D. (also known as Danny) feels strongly about the privilege of his life as a painter. Sacrifices must be made, yet the constant reminder of all the choices he has, and recognizing that his creativity trumps all, helps him to realize that his cup is full. Growing up in New Mexico as a musician, he later shifted his creative focus to painting and has not stopped. The exhibit will showcase his latest work of large, eye-catching pop art abstracts. The public is invited to view and purchase works from September 22 through October 28, 2017, and to meet the artist at an opening reception on September 23 from 5-9pm.

Seaton’s aim is to find a unique voice and style of his own. He has been painting faces for 25 years and views his paintings as very modern portraits that take advantage of all the styles he loves. His art is a way of “decorating human expression and exploring what is inside himself”. He finds that a paint brush is a necessary when you can’t say everything with words

As a self-taught artist Seaton has a natural flare for composition and expressive renderings that make his work engaging, unique and worthy of the attention he is getting internationally. His style is a fresh and bold approach to art that combines abstract compositions with pop culture, creating striking paintings that are both thought provoking and emotive. He has been exhibiting his work for the past six years, and has received a rave response from the art-loving public. His work hangs in an impressive amount of private collections, and has been juried into top galleries, museums and publications. He has gained great exposure from periodicals, an art encyclopedia, and has even been chosen to judge art at festivals. The artist signs his work with the moniker "D.D. Seaton" because of his beginnings as a musician. It was used as a stage name for many years until art became his main focus. D.D. Seaton lives and works in Denver, Colorado.

Niza Knoll Gallery, celebrating its eighth year, specializes in intriguing conceptual exhibits. The gallery, located at 915 Santa Fe Drive in Denver's Art District on Santa Fe, hosts first and third Friday events, monthly salons, private concerts and guest speakers. Past exhibits have included unusual artist pairings, outsider art, collaborative work, thought provoking thematic exhibits of artists using non- traditional media. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday-Friday 1-5 pm, Saturday 1-4, First and Third Friday 4-8 pm. The Mix Co-op in the back of the gallery is also open for visitors during regular hours. For more information, visit www.nizaknollgallery.com. The gallery number is 303-953-1789 or email Niza directly at nizak@mac.com for the fastest response.