Art Gym Denver is proud to present Deborah Jang and Mark Friday in their largest collaboration to date–an original assemblage that will fill the entire gallery space. Presented as part of Denver Arts Week, the installation piece includes interactive elements that will remain a mystery until the opening. Dark Fang will open at Art Gym Gallery on November 9 from 5-8 pm, and run through December 2, when it will close with a Q& A with the artists.