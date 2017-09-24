Dav Pilkey, creator of Captain Underpants & Dog Man series LIVE in Denver!

Tra-la-laa! Second Star to the Right Children’s Books presents Dav Pilkey, author of the bestselling Captain Underpants and Dog Man series at Historic Elitch Theatre (4655 W. 37th Ave., Denver, CO 80212) Sunday, September 24th 2:00-6:00pm, presentation at 3:00pm. Join us for an epic family fun event featuring a presentation and live drawing by Dav Pilkey followed by a book signing. Enjoy activities, giveaways, and photo opportunities with Dog Man and Captain Underpants! Tickets are $10 before 8/28; $12 on and after 8/29 and include a copy of Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kitties. Call 303-455-1527 or visit www.secondstartotheright.com events to order tickets.