“Degas: A Passion for Perfection” will showcase prolific French artist Edgar Degas’ works from 1855 to 1906. More than 100 works consisting of paintings, drawings, pastels, etchings, monotypes, and sculptures in bronze will be on view. The exhibition will focus on the most prominent and recurring themes throughout Degas’ 60-year career. These include his interest in learning from the art of the past and from that of his contemporaries, a lifelong fascination with the nude, a passion for horses, and his strong interest in opera and dance. Works by J.A.D. Ingres, Eugène Delacroix, and Paul Cézanne also will be shown, adding depth to the exhibition’s narrative.

The DAM is the sole American venue for the exhibition, which will also include an audio guide. An accompanying book will be available in The Shop and online. "Degas: A Passion for Perfection" will be on view Feb. 11 through May 20, 2018. For more information, please visit denverartmuseum.org.

"Degas: A Passion for Perfection" is organized by the Fitzwilliam Museum, University of Cambridge, in association with the Denver Art Museum. It is presented with generous support from Diane Stanbro, Robert and Carolyn Barnett, the donors to the Annual Fund Leadership Campaign, and the citizens who support the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD). This exhibition is supported by an indemnity from the Federal Council on the Arts and the Humanities. Promotional support is provided by 5280 Magazine, CBS4, Comcast Spotlight, and The Denver Post.