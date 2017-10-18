Denver Art Museum Contemporaries Annual Celebration

Please join the DAM Contemporaries (DAMC) Board of Directors and Rebecca R. Hart, the Denver Art Museum's Vicki and Kent Logan Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, to celebrate another dynamic year of programs and exhibitions. We will look to the diverse year ahead, as we honor this year's recipients of the DAM Key Award.

The DAM Key Awards are presented to individuals, couples and non-profits who have had significant involvement in the Colorado contemporary art community. This year's honorees will join a prestigious list of arts supporters dating back more than 30 years.

Congratulations to this year's winners: Simon Zalkind and Devon Dikeou!