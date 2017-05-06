Denver Astronomical Society Open House

Are you trying to decide which of the many telescopes on the market is right for you? Are you wondering what’s the difference between a “Dobsonian” telescope and a refractor? Or … what the heck is a Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope, anyway? We have discovered that one of the best ways to get the answers to those questions is to look through and try out a number of different scopes.

Or … are you a student who needs information for an assignment; a parent who has a child with an interest in astronomy; a teacher who wants to enrich her student’s science classes; a person who wants to find out how to get started as an amateur astronomer .. or who just wants to spend an interesting evening exploring something new?

You’re in luck! Almost every month, starting around dusk, on the Saturday nearest the first quarter moon, the DAS hosts an Open House at the University of Denver’s Historic Chamberlin Observatory. Guests can view the heavens through the observatory’s famous 20-inch aperture Alvan Clark-Saegmuller refractor and/or telescopes attended by DAS members on the south lawn of the observatory. There’s also a special area for children to learn how to operate kid-friendly telescopes.

Enter the observatory through the south door and check in at the desk on the main floor of the observatory. The cost is $2 per-person fee or $5 per family. If the weather is cloudy and not suitable for viewing with the observatory’s telescope, there is a reduced $1 per-person entry fee to the observatory.