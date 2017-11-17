The 17th annual Christkindl Market hosted by the Colorado Chapter of the German American Chamber of Commerce opens Friday, November 17, 2017 and remains open daily through Saturday, December 23, 2017. The Market is located at Skyline Park on the 16th Street Mall and Arapahoe Street in Downtown Denver, across from the iconic Clock Tower. Guests are invited to savor the season! Sip on authentic Glühwein (mulled spiced wine) or Bavarian style Bier, as they wander through the market and enjoy the opportunity to purchase finely crafted artisan gifts and holiday treats sold by local Coloradan, European, and international merchants in charming wooden huts. Patrons can cozy up inside the heated Festival Hall and be entertained by live music with their family and friends.

The Denver Christkindl Market magically transforms Skyline Park into an old German town square filled with twinkling lights, songs, dancing and holiday cheer. Visitors can experience a traditional holiday market, like the ones found in German cities and villages. The Market features a variety of gifts, such as glass-blown ornaments, hand-carved wooden figurines, children’s toys, lanterns, Alpaca scarves, and culinary delights ranging from European pastries and chocolate to savory chestnut soup.

Throughout the 37-day event, the Denver Christkindl Market hosts live entertainment and cultural performances that delight audiences of all ages in a German Festival Hall. Visitors are invited to come celebrate the holidays and commemorate the season with a traditional German beverage served in collectible mugs or Bier Steins!

The Denver Christkindl Market is open Sundays – Thursdays from 11a-7p, and Friday - Saturday (and the week of Christmas) from 11a-9p. For more information, please visit the official website at DenverChristkindlMarket.com. To reserve group seating or book holiday parties, please contact us at events@gacc-co.org.