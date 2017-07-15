Denver Design Week Launch Party

Make a Splash and help celebrate the start of this year’s Design Week! Join hundreds of Denver’s most connected and influential design professionals, along with more than 20 sponsors, partners, and associations, for an experiential party like no other. We’re diving into Design Week head first—and you’re invited!

Over the week that follows, we’ll be celebrating and elevating design in our community with education sessions, home and studio tours, and unique social events. But it all starts with a see-and-be-seen Launch Party where you’ll connect with the local design community in a fun, relaxed atmosphere—plus, your ticket gets you craft drinks, local beer and creative bites. Come see, touch, talk, participate, and gather. After all, what’s a design celebration without a party?

- Get your picture taken at our “underwater” photo booth

- Play Design Week “Plinko” & “Connect Four” for prizes

- Beer from Renegade Brewing

- Teakoe Tea Cocktails

- Scrumptious Bites

Designed Giveaways all night!